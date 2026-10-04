13-year-old charged after crashing parent's vehicle in Fairfax County: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - An underage driver and his teenage passenger were both injured after a Sunday morning crash in Fairfax County.
What we know:
Police say a 13-year-old boy was detained after losing control, hitting a power pole, then crashing into a railing on the northbound ramp of Fairfax County Parkway to Pohick Road around 7:18 a.m.
Both the 13-year-old driver and his 13-year-old male passenger were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Dig deeper:
A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle belonged to the passenger's parent.
The driver is charged with driving without a license. The minimum age to get a driver's license in Virginia is 16 years old.
What we don't know:
Due to the driver being a minor, his identity has not been released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Fairfax County police.