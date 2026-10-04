13-year-old charged after crashing parent's vehicle in Fairfax County: police

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The Brief A 13-year-old boy lost control of a vehicle early Sunday morning, crashing into a power pole and railing on a Fairfax County Parkway ramp. Both the underage driver and his 13-year-old male passenger were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The vehicle involved belonged to the passenger's parent, and the 13-year-old driver has been charged with driving without a license.



An underage driver and his teenage passenger were both injured after a Sunday morning crash in Fairfax County.

What we know:

Police say a 13-year-old boy was detained after losing control, hitting a power pole, then crashing into a railing on the northbound ramp of Fairfax County Parkway to Pohick Road around 7:18 a.m.

Both the 13-year-old driver and his 13-year-old male passenger were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle belonged to the passenger's parent.

The driver is charged with driving without a license. The minimum age to get a driver's license in Virginia is 16 years old.

What we don't know:

Due to the driver being a minor, his identity has not been released.