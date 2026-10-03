UMD student, 22, reported missing, last seen in campus parking garage

article

The Brief Dilan Ashar, 22, has been missing since Oct. 2. Ashar was last seen around 2 a.m., at Terrapin Trail Garage. Anyone with information about Ashar's whereabouts is asked to contact the University of Maryland Police Department.



Police at the University of Maryland are looking for a student who's been missing since early Friday morning.

What we know:

Dilan Shaan Ashar, 22, was last seen on Oct. 2, according to the University of Maryland Police Department. Ashar's parents reported him missing to the Prince George's County Police Department, saying that they were worried about their son.

Ashar was leaving his residence around 2 a.m. on Friday, and was captured on security camera at Terrapin Trail Garage on the UMD campus. He was last seen wearing a black University of Maryland hoodie, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Ashar is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

What you can do:

University and local authorities are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information about Ashar's whereabouts is asked to contact the UMPD.