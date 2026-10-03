Antoinette Forbes' family says they were unaware of ex's domestic violence charge until recent arrest

The Brief Antoinette Forbes has been missing for nearly one month. Forbes' family members say they recently learned of a 2021 assault involving her ex-boyfriend, Russell Ashford. Ashford was recently arrested in Pennsylvania.



As the search for missing D.C. mother Antoinette Forbes nears its second month, her family is telling FOX 5 about what they've learned over the last four weeks, including the alleged history of domestic violence between Forbes and the father of her 10-year-old son.

Disappearance of Antoinette Forbes

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The backstory:

Forbes was last seen on Sept. 4, at her house on Nebraska Avenue Northwest. Her close friends reported her missing two days later, after finding her dog, car, phone and wallet at home.

That same night, police say Russell Ashford, the father of Forbes' 10-year-old son, took the boy without authorization, allegedly violating his probation.

Ashford was arrested last month in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, for violating the terms of his probation. Investigators have not named Ashford as a suspect in Forbes' disappearance.

2021 assault conviction

What we know:

FOX 5 DC previously reported on Forbes and Ashford's rocky history. According to court records, Ashford pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in 2021, after attacking Forbes during an argument over their son's schooling.

Prosecutors said the attack left Forbes with facial fractures, eye damage, a concussion and other injuries.

Ashford served nine months of a 15-year sentence, followed by five years of probation.

Aileen Forbes, Antoinette Forbes' sister, told FOX 5 DC's Regina Yurrita that the family didn't know about the attack until Ashford's recent arrest.

What they're saying:

Aileen Forbes told Yurrita that the last four weeks seem "unreal."

"It's still unbelievable to me, that something so extreme and sinister could happen to such a good, kind, beloved person as my sister," said Aileen Forbes. "So it's been a struggle, and I, of course, miss her."

Speaking about Ashford and the revelation of the 2021 assault, Aileen Forbes said that her sister "wanted to protect her family from just this darkness — this dark menace in her life."

"I feel that [on] some level that she thought she could control it and manage it," Aileen Forbes said.

What you can do:

The family is still asking anyone who might have any information about Antoinette Forbes' whereabouts to contact authorities.