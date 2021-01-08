President Trump calls to ‘great American Patriots’ who voted for him in tweet following ban

President Donald Trump, in just his second tweet since regaining access to his social media account after a suspension following a day of destruction and chaos at the U.S. Capitol, tweeted words of encouragement to those who supported him during the 2020 election.

"The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future," Trump tweeted Friday morning. "They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"

US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Trump deleted three tweets that sent his account into lockdown Wednesday night, according to Fox News. He regained access to his account on January 7 and shortly after, posted a video in which he condemned Wednesday’s "heinous attack" on the Capitol by his supporters and called for 'healing and reconciliation.'

"Emotions are high now, but tempers must be cooled and calm restored," the president continued in the video posted Thursday. "We must get on with the business of America. My campaign rigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote."

"My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition," Trump said, acknowledging that "a new administration" would be inaugurated Jan. 20. "This moment now calls for healing and reconciliation."

After vowing at the "Save America" rally in Washington Wednesday he would "never concede," Trump promised on Thursday to offer an orderly transition, despite his grievances, after Congress certified the Electoral College results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Between the president’s rally speech and Congress’ certification, chaos broke out at the Capitol when pro-Trump rioters breached security to wreak havoc inside the building -- in some instances defacing the space and stealing property -- prompting lawmakers in the joint session to go into hiding.

