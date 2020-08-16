President of Young Democrats of Maryland found dead after reported missing

Authorities say 34-year-old Joseph Kitchen, president of the Young Democrats of Maryland who was last seen a little over a week ago, has been found dead.

Joseph Kitchen, 34, was last seen Aug. 8 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

The Prince George's County Police Department say Kitchen was located deceased in Washington, D.C. Sunday night.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Joseph Kitchen,” the Young Democrats of America said in a Twitter post Sunday night. “Joseph always pushed YDA to live up to its values and was someone who was not satisfied with accepting the status quo. His passion will be deeply missed.”

The Young Democrats’ group, which is open to registered Democrats who are less than 36 years old, had posted a missing person flyer that seeks information about Kitchen for his parents and brother.

The Maryland Democratic Party also expressed condolences on Twitter, saying Kitchen was “a kind heart that has impacted so many.”

Lawrence Ramirez, Kitchen’s brother, spoke with FOX 5 before his death was revealed. He told us his brother had worked for the Washington School for Girls in Southeast D.C. and that he was the only member of his family in the District.

“We’re just really trying to stay positive and hope that he returns safely, but this is just very out of character for him,” said Ramirez on Sunday before the discovery was made.

Prince George’s County Police said Kitchen had last been seen Aug. 8 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis. Ramirez says his brother wasthere with friends.

Ramirez said Kitchen participated in a Zoom work meeting on August 11 and had not been seen or heard from since.

“Joseph never not answers his phone or not return text messages. If one of us, like myself or his mother, his sister, who talks to him regularly, calls him and he’s in a meeting, he always says, ‘Hey, I’m in a meeting, I’ll call you back,” said Ramirez on Sunday, “or if it’s me it’ll be like, you know, ‘What do you want? I’m at work.’ You know, something fun. And we’re just not … we’re not getting any of that back.”

Lawrence told FOX 5 the family is trying to make their way from California to the D.C. area. Anyone wtth information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Police at 301-772-4911.