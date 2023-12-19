President Biden's motorcade causes major delays for drivers across the DC region

Commuters are being warned to avoid the beltway during the evening rush on Tuesday, December 19.

President Biden’s motorcade is expected to cause major delays for drivers across the D.C. region. Drivers are being told to plan some cushion time in their travel.

The motorcade is scheduled to depart the White House Tuesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m. and head to Bethesda for a campaign reception. The reception is set to start around 5 p.m.

After a quick appearance, the President will head back to the White House.