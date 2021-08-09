Preliminary estimates reveal staff vaccination rates at DC-area school districts

In the last week FOX 5 obtained data from six of the largest school districts in the D.C. region which provides an estimate of how many teachers and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fairfax County Public Schools revealed the highest estimate, saying more than 90 percent of its staff registered to receive the vaccine. It cautioned the exact number of staff who followed through and got the shots is unknown because FCPS has not asked teachers on an individual level to report their vaccination status.

D.C. Public schools had the lowest overall estimated staff vaccination rate at just 39 percent. A spokesman said 43 percent of the district's approximately 7500 staff reported the information, and of those reporting, 93 percent were fully vaccinated.

Montgomery County and Prince George's County Public Schools both said about 60 percent of all staff are vaccinated. Loudoun County Public Schools said its rate was near 71 percent and Arlington Public Schools said 53 percent of its staff were vaccinated by March.

All six districts told FOX 5 their estimates are likely higher, because they don't include people who got the shots on their own and not associated with a district-based clinic.

No area public school districts have mandated the COVID-19 vaccine, though it is being considered in DC and Montgomery County.