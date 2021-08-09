DC cop caught on camera repeatedly punching suspect placed on leave, chief says

A D.C. police officer who was caught on camera repeatedly striking a person while he’s held back by other officers has been placed on leave, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said on Monday.

The chief condemned the officers' behavior during the arrest, reiterating his pledge to conduct investigations "even when we are recovering guns and taking some of our most violent criminals off the street" respectfully and constitutionally.

According to police, the officers were investigating a drug deal on Sunday when the incident erupted.

During the investigation, police found a gun on one of the suspects when the incident erupted.

The officers have not been identified.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said that three police officers have been "revoked and placed on non-contact status pending criminal and administrative investigations."

In addition, the incident has been referred to the United State’s Attorney’s office for prosecutorial consideration, and will be investigated by internal affairs.

"The actions demonstrated in the social media video of Metropolitan Police Department officers seizing a gun from a suspect are inconsistent with the training and the values of the department," the chief said. "MPD prides itself on treating everyone with respect. If anyone has concerns regarding the way they were treated by an MPD officer, we ask that they file a complaint with MPD or the independent Office of Police Complaints. All of our police officers are equipped with body worn cameras so that we have a full account of any interactions they have with the public."