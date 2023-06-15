Pregnant woman shot dead in DC; baby in critical condition: police

The pregnant woman who was shot Thursday morning in Northeast has succumbed to her injuries, police said, and died.

The baby survived the shooting but is currently in critical condition. D.C. police are calling the incident a "brazen" and heinous" act.

D.C. Police Assistant Chief of Patrol Services Andrew Wright said the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 300 block of 37th Place Southeast.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

That's where Wright said the pregnant woman and a man were both sitting in a parked car when a white sedan pulled up, and two men jumped out and opened fire on them.

The suspects fled before officers arrived, and the woman and the other victim drove off — ending up near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue Northeast and Dixon Street.

Both victims, Wright said, were shot multiple times.

Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a white sedan referenced to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.