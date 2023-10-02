Police seek person of interest after body found in tent on Fairfax County campgrounds: police

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department say a person of interest is wanted after a body was found in a tent on local campgrounds.

Around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, officers were called to 7315 Ox Road in Fairfax Station.

Upon arrival, officers found Cara Abbruscato, a 40-year-old resident of Fairfax, inside a tent. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced her dead on the scene.

During the initial investigation, the Chief Medical Examiners' office responded to the scene and discovered evidence of trauma to the upper body. However, an autopsy will be completed to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are now asking the community to help locate a person of interest named Rami El Sayed.

Police are also asking the community to come forward if they were at Burke Lake Park campground and noticed the makeshift tent between Sept. 19 and Sept. 30.