Powerball: Here are the ‘Hottest’ and ‘Coldest’ winning Powerball numbers
WASHINGTON - An estimated record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Monday – and the D.C. Lottery has an online tool to help you find which lucky numbers are hot - and which are not!
The lottery website's Powerball statistics page breaks down 'Numbers 1-69' and 'Powerball' numbers into 'Hot' and 'Cold' categories.
Here's the list of 'Hot' and 'Cold' numbers as of Monday, November 7, 2022 ahead of the record drawing:
HOTTEST NUMBERS (1-69)
36
6
39
37
56
62
69
63
18
19
COLDEST NUMBERS (1-69)
1
47
50
12
44
49
4
64
38
66
HOTTEST POWERBALL NUMBERS
18
4
5
25
26
6
7
11
9
12
COLDEST POWERBALL NUMBERS
8
17
21
3
12
19
2
9
4
1
We listed the top 10 in each category – but you can check all the numbers online. D.C. Lottery says the 'Hot' and 'Cold' numbers have no impact on future drawings.
According to the page:
Hot Numbers | The number of times each number has been drawn during the last 100 times
Cold Numbers | Cold numbers are the numbers that have not been drawn in the last X draws (as displayed)
Powerball says you have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot. The $1.9 billion prize is for winners who choose payment through an annuity, which sends out a check annually for 29 years, with a 5% increase each year. The cash prize would be $929.1 million, or less than half the annuity prize.
The jackpot started at $20 million back in August – and over three winless months - has grown to be 95 times as large. What a nice day it would be to become a billionaire!