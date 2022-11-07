Powerball: Here are the ‘Hottest’ and ‘Coldest’ winning Powerball numbers

An estimated record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Monday – and the D.C. Lottery has an online tool to help you find which lucky numbers are hot - and which are not!

The lottery website's Powerball statistics page breaks down 'Numbers 1-69' and 'Powerball' numbers into 'Hot' and 'Cold' categories.

Here's the list of 'Hot' and 'Cold' numbers as of Monday, November 7, 2022 ahead of the record drawing:

HOTTEST NUMBERS (1-69)

36

6

39

37

56

62

69

63

18

19

COLDEST NUMBERS (1-69)

1

47

50

12

44

49

4

64

38

66

HOTTEST POWERBALL NUMBERS

18

4

5

25

26

6

7

11

9

12

COLDEST POWERBALL NUMBERS

8

17

21

3

12

19

2

9

4

1

We listed the top 10 in each category – but you can check all the numbers online. D.C. Lottery says the 'Hot' and 'Cold' numbers have no impact on future drawings.

According to the page:

Hot Numbers | The number of times each number has been drawn during the last 100 times

Cold Numbers | Cold numbers are the numbers that have not been drawn in the last X draws (as displayed)

Powerball says you have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot. The $1.9 billion prize is for winners who choose payment through an annuity, which sends out a check annually for 29 years, with a 5% increase each year. The cash prize would be $929.1 million, or less than half the annuity prize.

The jackpot started at $20 million back in August – and over three winless months - has grown to be 95 times as large. What a nice day it would be to become a billionaire!