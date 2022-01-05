Power outages from winter storm keeping thousands in northern Virginia in the dark

Power outages from this week's blast of winter weather are still keeping thousands in northern Virginia in the dark.

As of Wednesday morning, Dominion Energy was still reporting over 85,000 power outages statewide.

According to their outage map online, over 27,000 of those were centered in Stafford County. Areas if Fairfax County and Prince William County were also reported over 8,000 power outages combined.

Hundreds of thousands were without power at the height of the storm Monday. You can check the power outage map online.

More snow could impact the D.C. region later this week.