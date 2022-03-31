Potted plant thief caught on video stealing flowers from Stafford County homes: police

Authorities are searching for a man they say was caught on video stealing potted plants from homes in a Stafford County neighborhood.

The incident happened on March 28 in the Wellspring Hills subdivision. Police say surveillance video captured the man driving through the neighborhood stealing plants that were in front of homes.

Police say the man was driving a light green Volkswagen Beetle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Hubbard at 540-658-4400.