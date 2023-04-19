Potomac Yard Metrorail Station to open May 19

The Potomac Yard Metrorail Station will open on May 19, according to Alexandria's Mayor Justin Wilson.

The station is located in the City of Alexandria between Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Braddock Road stations on the Blue and Yellow lines.

It will be Metro's 98th rail station.

Potomac Yard Metrorail Station (WTTG / Jones)

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Renderings of the Potomac Yard Metrorail Station

Wilson made the announcement Wednesday. Last November, work to tie-in the station and new tracks with the rest of the Metrorail system was finished.

The station is expected to provide access to regional transportation systems for residents in the northeast area of Alexandria.

Area leaders expect the new station to help with the long-term development of the region.