Potomac Yard Metro Station expected to open May 2023

Metro has announced the Potomac Yard Station is expected to open in May 2023.

The station is located in the City of Alexandria between Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Braddock Road stations on the Blue and Yellow lines. It will be Metro's 98th rail station.

"We are excited to have an opening in sight for Potomac Yard Station," said Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. "Our team, the City of Alexandria, and contractors are working hard to complete the station and we look forward to providing new transit service to this rapidly developing area."

Work to tie-in the station and new tracks with the rest of the Metrorail system concluded on Saturday, Nov. 5, and trains are now passing through the station without stopping.

The station will provide access to regional transportation systems for residents in the northeast area of Alexandria. It is expected to generate billions of dollars in new private sector investment over the long term and eventually support 26,000 new jobs and 13,000 new residents.