DC Water completes emergency repairs on Potomac Interceptor restores water flow

The Brief DC Water restored water flow to the Potomac Interceptor on Saturday. Crews announced that emergency repairs were complete on Friday. Testing Saturday morning confirmed that the water was safe.



DC Water restored water flow to the Potomac Interceptor on Saturday, months after the initial spill began dumping millions of gallons of sewage into the river.

Water flow restored at Potomac Interceptor

What we know:

Crews announced that they had completed emergency repairs to the Interceptor on Friday night, March 13. After testing the water in the area Saturday morning, DC water was able to remove the bulkhead gate and shut down the bypass to the interceptor around noon.

"Full flow has been restored and the C&O Canal has been fully drained as part of site restoration," DC Water announced on X.

RELATED: Officials warn Potomac sewage spill damage may last a decade

Potomac River sewage spill

The backstory:

The sewage spill began on Jan. 19, when a portion of the Interceptor collapsed, causing water overflows. Days after the spill was first reported, testing found levels of E. coli in the water nearly 12,000 times higher than what's considered safe for human contact.

SUGGESTED: Class action lawsuit filed in wake of Potomac Interceptor collapse

In just over a week, the spill dumped more than 300 million gallons of sewage into the Potomac.

Crews installed a bypass and a bulkhead gate to divert water, so repairs could be made.

Potomac River cleanup continues

What's next:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has taken over the cleanup process. Local leaders say they're going to seek additional federal funding to help with the cleanup.

The damage from the spill could be long-lasting, with officials warning earlier this week that recovery efforts could last as long as a decade.