Class action lawsuit filed in wake of Potomac Interceptor collapse

The Brief A class action lawsuit has been filed against DC Water. The lawsuit claims thousands of people were harmed by the millions of gallons of sewage that flowed into the Potomac River. The sewage overflows were caused by the collapse of the Potomac Interceptor on January 19.



A class action lawsuit has been filed against DC Water. It comes seven weeks after the collapse of the Potomac Interceptor, which sent millions of gallons of sewage into the Potomac River.

What we know:

The lawsuit alleges that DC Water "had extensive, actual, and documented knowledge of the deteriorated condition of the Potomac Interceptor for over a decade" prior to the collapse, and that officials should’ve taken interim steps to manage the risk of a catastrophic failure while more permanent rehab work was pending.

It says that in failing to do so, DC Water officials harmed potentially thousands of people who live, boat, or work on the water, many of whom now face costly damage, cleanup costs, diminished property values, lost business, and more.

"We want to get this river cleaned up, and we want people to be compensated for their damages," said Andrew Levetown, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the case.

The other side:

DC Water officials released a statement Monday, saying: "The collapse of the Potomac Interceptor was a serious and unexpected event, and our teams remain focused on the response, environmental protection, and restoration efforts. Because this matter is currently subject to ongoing litigation, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time."

However, in a press conference held last week, DC Water officials told reporters that they'd gone back over past inspections and concluded that previous assessments of the Potomac Interceptor's condition were on target.

"Based on engineering judgments and the information about the system we had at the time, we saw no reason to elevate this section of the pipeline for a repair ahead of its scheduled repair in the summer of 2026," DC Water CEO and General Manager David Gadis said on March 5.

Dig deeper:

To read the full class action lawsuit, you can click here.