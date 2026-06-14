How to watch UFC Freedom250; LIVE coverage on FOX LOCAL

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UFC Freedom 250 is bringing a historic fight card to the nation's capitol, and fans have multiple ways to catch the action live.

From the prelims to the main event, FOX 5 DC is your home for local coverage, analysis and live updates. If you are wondering how to watch the fights, this is your watch guide.

When is UFC Freedom250?

Timeline:

The White House fight will take place on the South Lawn on June 14, with the preliminaries starting at 4 p.m. and the main event starting at 8 p.m.

Watch with FOX 5

What we know:

Catch live coverage of the UFC Freedom 250 watch parties happening across the District on FOX 5 DC.

You can watch for free on FOX 5 DC or the FOX LOCAL app, which is available on your smart TV and phone.

Here's how to download FOX LOCAL on your devices.

How to watch White House fights

What you can do:

Both the preliminary and main cards will stream live on Paramount+, though a subscription is required. If you prefer the big screen, select AMC theaters are also hosting watch events, with advance tickets available online.