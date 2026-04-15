Potomac River ranked as one of the most endangered waterways in the nation

A new report ranks the Potomac as the most endangered river in the country.

It comes on the heels of an historic sewage spill, but that isn't the only factor impacting the concerning ranking.

What we know:

The Potomac River landed at number one for the most endangered river in the country, according to the nonprofit American Rivers.

The report points to two major threats — the massive sewage spill in January and the rapid expansion of data centers across Virginia.

This week, the nonprofit released the ranking, putting a national spotlight on waterways in trouble, but this year, all eyes are on the Potomac.

Dig deeper:

Conservationists say part of the issue was the nearly 200 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into the river after a critical sewer line failed in January.

It quickly raised red flags about aging infrastructure, and the report says the data center boom spreading across Virginia and into Maryland is putting even more pressure on the river.

These facilities demand huge amounts of power and water for cooling, straining already stressed resources.

"You get an active of discharge of sewage associated with infrastructure sewage, and it's kind of a ‘one-two punch,’ so we figured it elevated the Potomac to get some much-needed attention," said Pat Calvert with American Rivers.

Local perspective:

With the Potomac now topping this list, some residents are upset, especially as the region gears up for America 250.

"Every river has its danger zones. I know in the south part of the river it’s much nicer, but I think it’s cleared up here a lot. This Alexandria sewer system they put in recently is a big step towards it," Virginia resident Tom Crowe told FOX 5.

"It makes sense why it would be endangered. Its a beautiful river. A lot of people enjoy the view. Off the top of my head, it makes me a little bit sad," said Dalton Lamberth.

Conservationists say this report is a wake-up call meant to spark action and get people involved before the damage gets worse.