Potomac River drownings prompt warnings from officials

A major warning tonight about the dangers of swimming in the Potomac River.

First responders remind everyone that swimming there is prohibited.

This comes after at least two deadly incidents in just the last week.

It’s tempting to want to cool off in the Potomac – especially with the weather hot and humid as it is now.

But officials say don’t do it - because no matter how peaceful the river may look, it’s dangerous, choppy and unpredictable.

That point underscored after one man drowned and other is presumed drowned.

The first incident happening Memorial Day.

The family of 26-year-old Franky Gonzales Sapacio from Springfield says he went into the river near Scott’s Run and never resurfaced.

Family members found his body this past Friday.

Then, over this past weekend, a man who tried to swim across the Potomac River near Fletcher’s Cove also went under is feared dead.

First responders say parts of the river drop from three feet to thirty feet without warning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says there are warning signs throughout in several different languages to make sure people know swimming is not allowed.

Wading in the water is also now allowed.

The only way you should be on the Potomac is on a boat or close to the shore on a paddleboard.