Victim in ‘critical, life-threatening condition’ after Potomac River water rescue in DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. emergency crews rescued a person in "critical, life-threatening condition" from the Potomac River Thursday night.
Officials say the victim – who has not been identified – has been transported to land.
They say fire and rescue crews responded to the scene near the Key Bridge around 8:30 p.m. after a report of someone swimming in the river.
