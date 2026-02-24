Potomac River could reopen to recreational use next week after sewage spill, officials say

The Brief The D.C. Department of Health says recreational use of the Potomac River can resume next Monday, with E. coli levels back in the normal range. Activities like rowing, kayaking, and sailing were paused after the sewage spill. Officials will continue daily water testing, and river access could change if conditions worsen; a community meeting is set for Wednesday at D.C. Water headquarters.



Recreational activities on the Potomac River may be allowed sooner than many people expected after the sewage spill.

What we know:

Next Monday — that is the date the D.C. Department of Health has set for when it believes it will be safe for people to return to the river.

The snow and ice have melted, and officials say E. coli levels are now in the normal range, which can fluctuate due to weather conditions.

Despite ongoing repairs to the ruptured sewer line upstream, the D.C. Department of Health says the river will be safe enough for rowing, kayaking and sailing starting next Monday.

Big picture view:

This impacts many clubs, businesses and sports programs that typically use the river.

Georgetown University says its sailing and rowing teams are conducting off-water practices for now.

"Georgetown Athletics is taking necessary precautions. This includes avoiding any on-water activities on the Potomac River until further notice. Our student-athletes’ health and safety are our top priorities. Alternate practice and competition plans are currently in development," said the university in a statement.

What's next:

Unless daily water quality testing shows a change for the worse or there is another spill, river activity is expected to resume next week.

The first community meeting on the response to the sewage spill is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at D.C. Water headquarters.