Potomac Avenue Metro stabbing suspect arrested

The suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman and then robbed her at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station Friday afternoon has been arrested by police.

D.C. police released surveillance photos of the man – in hopes the community would help identify him. Hours later, police arrested Christopher Wade, 40, of Washington D.C. in connection to the armed robbery.

Photo via Metropolitan Police Department

The woman Wade allegedly stabbed had to be taken to the hospital. However, officials believe her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police think the suspect they caught near 16th Street and U Street Southeast Friday night may have also committed an armed robbery at Eastern Market on Saturday, June 24.