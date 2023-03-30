Potomac Avenue Metro shooter fired single gunshot and left: police

article

Train service has been restored at the Potomac Avenue Metro station after police say a shooter opened fire Thursday evening.

Metro Transit Police said they received a call regarding a shooting at the station just before 7 p.m.

Now, they're searching for the person who fired a single gunshot and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported by police and there are no confirmed victims at this time.

The Metro Transit Police Department said the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story check back with FOX 5 for updates.