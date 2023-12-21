Postal Inspectors offer $100K for info on DC mailbox bandit

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspected D.C. mail thief.

Officials said the man has been targeting apartment buildings near Adams Morgan since late October. That includes incidents at 2337 Champlain Street NW on Oct. 28, at 2419 Ontario Road on Oct. 29, and both 1920 S Street NW and 1901 Columbia Road NW on Nov. 29.

"It’s frustrating," said a woman who asked not to be identified but said her building had been targeted by the man multiple times. She also gave FOX 5 surveillance footage, showing the suspect walking up to a large outdoor mailbox, appearing to open the entire thing with a key, and then dumping the mail into a bag.

In images released by investigators, the suspect can be seen wearing a sweatshirt that says "Hellstar Records" as well as latex gloves and a facemask. He’s also wearing a hat with "Girl Dad" written across the front.

Anyone who has information about the incidents is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say "law enforcement," and reference case number 4202882.