Possible reopening for DC is welcome news for business owners

The health metrics District officials have been closely watching have been trending downward for eleven days now.

By Sunday, if they continue that trend the city will have reached the 14 straight days DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has consistently pointed to as a sign the city can begin to reopen.

RELATED: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says nation’s capital could enter phase 1 of reopening May 29 if decline continues

At a news conference Thursday the Mayor said she will make her decision known by next Tuesday.

Very welcome news for stressed out business owners who would love to reopen their doors.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

At Lauriol Plaza, a restaurant on 18th street Northwest with a large outside dining area, co-owner Luis Reyes said he was thrilled.

Advertisement

"We are very happy to hear that news". said Reyes, "the employees and the customers will be very happy too. We have been doing carryout but you know it is a help but it is not enough to survive in this type of business".

The phase one plan, if it goes through, will allow not only outdoor dining but non essential businesses can reopen with curb side pickup, barber shops and salons and open and service customers with appointments and limited child care can begin.

The Mayor's plan however still encourages people to work from home.

Stage two of the phased in reopening plan will allow indoor dining in the city's restaurants and gatherings of up to 50 people but it would keep bars and restaurants closed.

Museum's would be allowed to reopen with limited capacity but when Stage two would actually kick in will depend entirely on those health metrics.

As for pools, Mayor Bowser said she was not optimistic they would open at all this summer. She said they had "kicked the tires" on the subject many times but are leery of all of the people who would be congregating there.