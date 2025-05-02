Woman shot by Metro Transit Police officer following jewelry store robbery in Northwest
WASHINGTON - Metro Transit Police, D.C. police and D.C. Fire are all on scene at a Metro station in Dupont Circle after an officer reportedly shot a woman.
What we know:
According to Metro Transit Police, the shooting took place just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW. It was not on the property of the Metro station.
It is confirmed that the victim is an adult female. She has non-life-threatening injuries.
MTPD says the officer was not injured and a weapon has been recovered from the scene.
What they're saying:
In an afternoon press conference, an MTPD spokesperson said the incident started when an officer was alerted that there was a robbery in progress at a nearby jewelry store.
The officer went to the store and confronted two suspects believed to be involved.
MTPD says one of the suspects pulled a gun. That's when the officer fired his service weapon, hitting the female suspect in the leg.
The male suspect was seen being detained by officers in handcuffs.
What's next:
Police say charges are pending for both. There will be a sustained heavy presence in the area as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
The Source: Metro Transit Police Department, Metropolitan Police Department, D.C. Fire and EMS