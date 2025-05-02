Woman shot by Metro Transit Police officer following jewelry store robbery in Northwest

The Brief Officials say a woman was shot by a Metro Transit Police officer Friday afternoon. The woman was allegedly one of two suspects involved in a jewelry store robbery taking place near the Dupont Metro station. The woman has non life-threatening injuries. The other suspect was taken into custody.



Metro Transit Police, D.C. police and D.C. Fire are all on scene at a Metro station in Dupont Circle after an officer reportedly shot a woman.

What we know:

According to Metro Transit Police, the shooting took place just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW. It was not on the property of the Metro station.

It is confirmed that the victim is an adult female. She has non-life-threatening injuries.

MTPD says the officer was not injured and a weapon has been recovered from the scene.

What they're saying:

In an afternoon press conference, an MTPD spokesperson said the incident started when an officer was alerted that there was a robbery in progress at a nearby jewelry store.

The officer went to the store and confronted two suspects believed to be involved.

MTPD says one of the suspects pulled a gun. That's when the officer fired his service weapon, hitting the female suspect in the leg.

The male suspect was seen being detained by officers in handcuffs.

What's next:

Police say charges are pending for both. There will be a sustained heavy presence in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.