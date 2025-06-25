Porch pirate on e-scooter strikes twice in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. - Police are asking for help in identifying the man who stole two packages off the porches of homes in Annandale and Springfield.
What we know:
On July 17, officers responded to a theft report on the 6300 block of Alberta Street in Springfield. The victim reported that a package filled with electronics was stolen off their porch, and the suspect fled on an electric scooter.
The same day, officers responded to a similar theft report on the 3900 block of Shelley Lane in Annandale. The victim also reported that a man stole a package with electronics from their home and fled on a scooter.
What you can do:
Fairfax County police have released images of the suspect.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the West Springfield Police Station at 703-644-7377 or the Mason Police Station at 703-256-8035. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-866-411-8477.
Preventing package theft:
- Have packages delivered to a secure location (such as a neighbor's house)
- Install a video doorbell or security cameras to monitor your porch
- Sign up for delivery alerts so you can put your package inside as soon as it is delivered
- Request a signature for delivery
- If you are out of town, place delivery holds or ask someone to hold the package for you
The Source: Information in this story came from West Springfield Police Department.