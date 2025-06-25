Porch pirate on e-scooter strikes twice in Fairfax County

The Brief Packages were stolen from porches of homes in Annandale and Springfield, VA, on June 17. The unidentified suspect fled both homes on an electric scooter. Police are asking anyone who may have information on the incident to call the West Springfield Police Station at 703-644-7377.



Police are asking for help in identifying the man who stole two packages off the porches of homes in Annandale and Springfield.

What we know:

On July 17, officers responded to a theft report on the 6300 block of Alberta Street in Springfield. The victim reported that a package filled with electronics was stolen off their porch, and the suspect fled on an electric scooter.

The same day, officers responded to a similar theft report on the 3900 block of Shelley Lane in Annandale. The victim also reported that a man stole a package with electronics from their home and fled on a scooter.

What you can do:

Fairfax County police have released images of the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the West Springfield Police Station at 703-644-7377 or the Mason Police Station at 703-256-8035. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-866-411-8477.

Preventing package theft:

Have packages delivered to a secure location (such as a neighbor's house)

Install a video doorbell or security cameras to monitor your porch

Sign up for delivery alerts so you can put your package inside as soon as it is delivered

Request a signature for delivery

If you are out of town, place delivery holds or ask someone to hold the package for you