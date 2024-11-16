Porch pirate captured on surveillance camera in Southeast DC

A suspect was caught on surveillance video stealing a package in a Southeast neighborhood.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a package theft which occurred on Tuesday, November 12, around 4:00 p.m. in the 700 block of 15th Street, Southeast.

Anyone with any information on this pictured suspect or this incident is asked to contact police.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.