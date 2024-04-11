Popular motivational speaker Natasha Graziano explains ‘scripting’ life

Bestselling author and world-renowned motivational speaker Natasha Graziano shares how manifestation led her out of poverty, despair and depression in an in-depth conversation with FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell.

Graziano boasts more than 15 million followers across social media, penned the popular book, "Be It Until You Become It: The Law of Attraction Explained Through Neuroscience and Ancient Wisdom" and was named Forbes’ "Number One Female Motivational Speaker Under 40." But the mindset coach insisted on her episode of "Motivation With Marissa" that her path to success was riddled with hardships and uncertainty.

"A few years ago, I was hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt. I was a single mother without a penny to my name and I was overcoming an illness," Graziano said. "Some days, I was screaming for death."

Graziano said, once she hit rock bottom, she made the decision to think positively and write out her goals and the changes she wanted to see in her life. It’s a practice she calls ‘scripting.’

"You write it down, you believe it, and you put it in the past tense," Graziano added. "Write it with feeling. It doesn’t matter if it’s true or not. It’s whether you believe it."

For more on her steps to turning her life around and how you can incorporate elements into your own, stream "Motivation with Marissa" live on the FOX Local smart TV app at 9 a.m. EST Saturday and on demand.