Popeyes in Fairfax County catches on fire: officials

Fairfax County officials responded to a fire at a Popeyes in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fire and EMS responded to a fire in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway in the Gum Springs area. Officials say units arrived on the scene of a fire in the kitchen and smoke showing from the roof.

Officials managed to get the fire under control. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.