Polls open Tuesday for Prince George's County special election

One of Maryland’s largest counties will have a new leader very soon.

Tuesday morning, voters in Prince George's County will head to the polls to decide who will be their next county executive in a special election.

FOX 5 had a chance to speak with three of the Democratic candidates running — State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy, Council Member Calvin Hawkins and Former County Executive Rushern Baker.

Baker believes he is the best fit to help restore this county that's currently facing major budget cuts.

"You look at our property taxes, they are too high," he said.

Braveboy says if elected as the next county executive, she will look at ways to develop "smart" to bring in much-needed dollars.

"We need to develop around our metro stations where we can put a lot of commercial development," Braveboy said.

At the moment residential taxes support about 70% of the county's revenue while the other 30% comes from commercial taxes and Hawkins says that's not ok.

"We will continue to be innovative and creative on how we expand out tax base without riding on the backs of our residents," Hawkins said.

The council member recently received an endorsement from the woman he's trying to succeed Sen. Angela Alsobrooks.

While Braveboy has the backing of Gov. Wes Moore.



