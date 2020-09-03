Political mail delayed in Baltimore before primary, according to audit

A national U.S. Postal Service audit found that 68,000 pieces of political mail were delayed for five days upon arriving at a Baltimore mail processing facility ahead of Maryland’s June primary.

The audit published Monday shows that the campaign materials from a candidate were sent May 12 and “sat unprocessed” for nearly a week before management discovered them.

Auditors found that no ballots were among the delayed mail in Baltimore.

The audit was intended to evaluate the Postal Service’s readiness ahead of the November general election.

Postal Service leaders have faced criticism over delays and cutbacks just as millions of Americans prepare to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

