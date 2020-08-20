Maryland will deploy 270 drop boxes to help collect ballots, elections board says

Maryland’s elections board says that voters will be able to drop their ballots at hundreds of drop boxes rather than mailing them or casting them in person. WJZ reports that at least 270 ballot drop boxes will be sent out.

The elections board said a full list of locations will be available at a later date.

A surge in mail-in voting is expected this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. And post offices across the country are dealing with mail delays and uncertainty about ballots arriving on time to be counted.

Maryland’s elections members said they want to do whatever they can to speed up the process and make sure all ballots are counted.

