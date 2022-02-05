Police: woman found stabbed along I-295 in southeast DC

Police are investigating after finding a stabbing victim along I-295 in southeast D.C.

Police say around 11:17 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call for a stabbing on southbound I-295 near the East Capitol Street exit.

At the scene, police found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. She was later pronounced dead.

The investigation prompted police to close southbound I-295 from East Capitol Street to Pennsylvania Avenue for several hours.

Police have not said if the woman's body was found in a car or along the road.

Homicide investigators for the Metropolitan Police Department are taking over the case.