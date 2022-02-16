Police warn Montgomery Co. residents about mail thefts from blue collection boxes

Your mail gets delivered in rain, sleet, or snow – that is, if thieves don’t get to it first.

Montgomery County police said they’re investigating 12 instances of mail being stolen from United States Postal Service collection boxes in Bethesda and Silver Spring.

Specifically, detectives said it’s the big blue outdoor collection boxes that have been hit. They believe whoever is responsible, is looking for outgoing checks.

"Detectives are recommending that you do not use post boxes outside and that you use postboxes that are located inside post offices, but more importantly if you have the time, to actually hand your mail to a mail clerk," explained Montgomery County Police Department Public Information Officer Lauren Ivey.

Officials also recommend using e-payments and checking your bank statements often to avoid becoming a victim.

Detectives added that they do have suspects and multiple leads they’re currently looking into.

A representative of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they’re investigating this case alongside Montgomery County Police.