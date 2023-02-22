Expand / Collapse search

Police shoot, kill man outside Tysons Corner Center

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:23PM
Fairfax County
FOX 5 DC

Fairfax police chief shares details on officer-involved shooting outside Tysons Corner Center

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the officer-involved shooting that left one man dead at Tysons Corner Center Wednesday night is under investigation.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police shot a man Wednesday night outside Tysons Corner Center. 

The police department said the man, who was shot in his upper body, succumbed to his injuries and died at a local hospital. 

The shooting, according to authorities, took place along Fashion Boulevard — near Bloomingdale's. No officers were injured. 

Police are asking evening commuters to avoid the area as the investigation continues. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
 