Police shoot, kill man outside Tysons Corner Center

Fairfax County police shot a man Wednesday night outside Tysons Corner Center.

The police department said the man, who was shot in his upper body, succumbed to his injuries and died at a local hospital.

The shooting, according to authorities, took place along Fashion Boulevard — near Bloomingdale's. No officers were injured.

Police are asking evening commuters to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

