Police searching for SUV after hit-and-run leaves woman fighting for life

article

A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run left her and her boyfriend on the side of the road in Arlington, Virginia.

What we know:

Around 8:30 p.m. last Tuesday on Leesburg Pike in Seven Corners., a couple were riding on a motorcycle on their way home from work when someone cut them off in the left lane. They were hit straight on, then the driver kept going.

"I’m angry about the driver because he didn’t stop — just hit and run, left us on the road — and that makes me sad and angry.

I don’t have any answers from the police, so I’m just waiting for them," said Luis Ortiz, who was driving the motorcycle.

While Luis has just a few cuts and scrapes, his girlfriend Andrea’s injuries are extensive. She suffered broken bones in her legs and hips, along with internal bleeding.

On Monday, she was in surgery for more than seven hours on her right femur — her third surgery so far. Next week, she’s scheduled for another on her left tibia.

Fairfax County Police tell Fox 5 they don’t have any new updates — their crash reconstruction unit is actively looking for the driver of a dark-colored SUV.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Fairfax County Police.