Police searching for suspects accused of beating, robbing young father in Southeast DC

The Brief A D.C. father is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a group of people in November 2024. The man says he was walking back from the store in Southeast when he says multiple men and women attacked him. D.C. police released surveillance images showing four of the suspects wanted in connection to the attack.



A married father is recovering after a group attacked him in the District. D.C. police released new surveillance images of the suspects.

What Happened?

A Brutal Attack:

The victim tells FOX 5 he was walking home from the grocery store after buying ice cream for his family when the group of men and women — some of which were possibly teenagers — surrounded him and attacked.

D.C. police released surveillance images showing four of the suspects from the attack that happened on the 500 block of 14th Street, SE in November 2024.

The suspects walked up to him, punching him several times, tasing him with a stun gun and repeatedly beating him before stealing his wallet that contained $20 and a driver’s license.

His wife later found him moments later near the street, in severe pain, screaming with a dislocated shoulder and bleeding from a gash on his head.

Working to Recover

A Traumatic Experience:

The victim's wife told FOX 5 on Thursday that he’s home from the hospital — and still shaken up.

"He's feeling afraid and traumatized and definitely working on healing," she said. "We don't like to go outside anymore at all."

When asked about the ongoing crime in the District, she said it seems like some of these criminals feel that there won’t be any repercussions.

"I think people feel emboldened to do whatever they want because they expect that there won't be any consequences," she said.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 with tips.