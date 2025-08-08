Police searching for suspects accused of beating, robbing woman in Northwest DC

The Brief D.C. police say two women beat and robbed another woman in Northwest. The two suspects were caught on surveillance camera. The attack happened just a block away from Capital One Arena.



D.C. police are asking for help identifying two women accused of robbing and beating another woman.

The attack happened just a block away from Capital One Arena.

What we know:

Police are asking for help to identify the suspects caught on surveillance camera. They're accused of robbing and attacking a woman outside of a restaurant in Northwest.

One suspect had blond hair in a ponytail, several ear piercings, a nose ring and distinctive tattoo on her shoulder. She was wearing jeans and holding a bag.

The second suspect also has a nose ring, dark hair, jeans and had on a white t-shirt that said "Dump Him."

What happened:

Police say the two suspects walked up to a woman on the 800 block of 7th Street, NW, around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

They allegedly snatched the woman’s pink iPhone, demanding she give them money to get it back, and then repeatedly punched and kicked her in the head and walked away with the phone, valued at $1,200.

What they're saying:

People who live and work in D.C. tell FOX 5 they are sick and tired of violent crime.

"I choose to walk in groups anytime it is dark outside. I personally don't feel safe walking alone at night, so it is really unfortunate that that happened here," one resident said.

"I don't want anyone getting hurt, especially myself. I mean, a young female walking around is usually a target," another told FOX 5.

Doctors treated the woman at a hospital for her injuries. Meanwhile, police want anyone with information about this robbery and assault to give them a call.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.