Police searching for suspects in armed robbery, sexual assault

Police are on the search for suspects in an armed robbery and sexual abuse offense in Northeast D.C.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, one suspect brandished a handgun and robbed the victim at the intersection of 13th and Girard St. A second suspect engaged in forced sexual acts with a separate victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

One suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old Black male, approximately 5’6" to 5’8" in height, medium complexion, a slim build, last seen wearing all-black clothing with a black ski mask. The second is described as a 25 to 30-year-old black or Hispanic male, 5’10" to 6’0" in height, light complexion, stocky build, with a slight beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.