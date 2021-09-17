Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting in Southeast DC

Police say a person was shot and killed in southeast DC and they are searching for a suspect.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road around 12:20 p.m on Friday, Sept. 17 where a victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim has been pronounced dead.

Police are looking for a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck, occupied by a male wearing a light-colored shirt, dark-colored pants, carrying a crossbody bag in connection to the deadly shooting.

No additional information has been provided at this time. Check back for updates.