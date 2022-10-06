Police searching for murder suspect after Sunday morning shooting in Mount Vernon

article

Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help searching for a wanted murder suspect after a shooting in Mount Vernon on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of St Gregorys Lane in Mount Vernon around 7 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots.

While officers were responding, Brandon Wims, 31, of Maryland was dropped off at Mount Vernon Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Wims was later transported to Fairfax Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives determined Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott, 43, of Mount Vernon saw Wims in a vehicle with two other occupants on St Gregorys Lane. Trott exited a silver Nissan Sentra with Maryland registration 2ET4005 and shot Wims multiple times, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle drove to the Mount Vernon Hospital with Wims in the backseat, and police were called. Detectives continue to investigate the relationship between Trott and Wims.

Detectives obtained warrants for Trott for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition. Detectives are asking anyone with information to Trott’s whereabouts to call 703-246-7800. If you see Trott, please call 911 immediately.