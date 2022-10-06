Man arrested for fatal shooting of 20-year-old inside Mall at Prince George's

The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting inside the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville in August has been taken into custody, police confirm.

Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC, is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC

Officers with the Hyattsville Police Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 3500 block of East-West Highway on Aug. 18 for a shooting.

Herring was discovered in the food court at a mall suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Jones shot and killed Herring during a verbal dispute. Jones is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges.

With the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department, he was taken into custody in Washington, DC. He remains in custody there pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.