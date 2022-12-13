Police searching for missing 15-year-old who may be with twin infant sons

article

Montgomery County Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who may be with her twin infant boys, and officials are asking for the community's help to find them.

Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez was last seen on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 10 at her home in the 400 block of Muddy Branch Rd. in Gaithersburg.

READ MORE: Missing teen's skeletal remains found in Takoma Park

Hernandez is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she may in the company of her twin infant boys.

Her family and law enforcement officials are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ramirez is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.