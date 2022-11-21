Missing teen's skeletal remains found in Takoma Park

The body of 17-year-old Rosa Diaz-Santos was found in Takoma Park, Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police.

Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, Md, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School. Greenbelt police originally reported her as missing on Oct. 11.

Diaz-Santos' remains were found in a wooded area of the 1600 block of Drexel Street in Takoma Park on Nov. 15, according to police. An autopsy ruled the manner of death a homicide and police are working to identify and arrest her killer.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call police at 301-516-2512.