Police searching for man accused of robbing bank in Leesburg

Leesburg Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place Monday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, officers were dispatched to the Truist Bank in the Battlefield Shopping Center on Edwards Ferry Road, NE, for a report of a robbery in progress.

According to police, the suspect went into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding cash. The suspect then fled the scene after getting the money and remains at large.

He’s described as a Black man, between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5’8", medium-build, weighing 145 pounds. He was wearing a blue surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or mkadric@leesburgva.gov.