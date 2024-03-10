Fairfax County police searching for driver who hit, killed 63-year-old pedestrian in stolen car

Police say a 63-year-old man was killed in an overnight hit-and-run involving a stolen car in Fairfax County.

Officers responded to the scene in the 7900 block of Sausalito Place in the Hybla Valley area at 12:17 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a pedestrian crash.

An officer saw a stolen black 2015 Hyundai Sonata on Buckman Road near Russell Road and the driver sped away at the sight of the police. Officers did not pursue it.

About 15 minutes later, an officer saw the stolen vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Janna Lee Avenue toward a dead end. Officers followed the driver and found the stolen vehicle crashed into a dumpster.

The driver was gone and police later found a pedestrian who had been hit in the grass nearby. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was later identified as 63-year-old James Johnson of Hybla Valley.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the driver. There is no description of the driver at this time.

Detectives believe the driver of the stolen vehicle sideswiped a car on Janna Lee Avenue and hit Johnson while he was walking on Janna Lee Avenue. The driver also sideswiped an occupied vehicle near Tamarind Street before crashing into a dumpster.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.