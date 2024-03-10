Police investigating 2 deadly pedestrian crashes near same exit in Fairfax County

Virginia State Police are investigating two crashes near the same highway exit that left two pedestrians dead Sunday.

The first occurred just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday on the shoulder of I-495, east of Exit 176 in Fairfax County.

Police say it appears an individual was on the shoulder changing a tire on a vehicle when they were hit by a truck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,

The driver of the truck was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and charges are pending.

At 3:53 a.m., police found a pedestrian in the roadway in the eastbound lanes of I-495 near Exit 176 in Fairfax County.

According to witness statements, a woman had stumbled into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-495 and was struck. She also died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.