Police searching for 13-year-old DC teen missing over a week

Metropolitan police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for over a week.

Jemiah Lee is described as a black female, 5’1" tall, 100 pounds, with black hair in a ponytail, brown eyes and a nose ring.

She was last seen in the 200 block of 14th Place Northeast, on Sunday, July 16 wearing skinny blue jeans, a white t-shirt, a multi-colored scarf, and white Air-Force One sneakers.

Lee’s mother reached out to FOX 5 saying she obtained a photo from a surveillance photo from an apartment building at 2929 Connecticut Ave NW in the Woodley Park area of Northwest D.C.She believes her daughter is injured.

"She needs help. Help me bring my baby home," mom Lakia Lee told FOX 5 via email.

Metropolitan Police say they have no reason to believe Lee is hurt or in danger but continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.